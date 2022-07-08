CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy skies with light passing showers around. We’re not looking at anything heavy. Temperatures will be in the 80s early on then into the 70s for much of the evening. Humidity stays tolerable and pollen levels on the lower side.

Following the front, comfortable air moves in for the weekend. Enjoy! Sunny and dry conditions all weekend.

Overall, expect below normal rainfall over the next two weeks.

Even though we had excessive rainfall across our parts July 4-6, some over 3″, there are parts of Northeast Ohio that are abnormally dry.

Looking ahead, the extreme heat stays west most of next week and into the next weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: