Light periods of rain and temps in the low 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Showers have been spotty with more dry periods anticipated on Tuesday. Overall a minor rainfall event. Note the TOTAL rainfall forecast amounts below:

Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s on Tuesday.

St. Patrick’s Day is looking even better…milder, with periods of sunshine!

Higher coverage of rain will affect us Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1/2″ or more.

We will experience a plethora of uphill and downhill swings this week which is pretty typical for mid-March and the last week of winter.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

