Light lake effect snow tonight; Some accumulation Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– This evening’s mix/rain will lend way to some light local lake effect snow tonight. This will only add up to coating to 1/2″ in select spots.

Quiet weather is expected tomorrow, albeit chilly compared to a “normal” mid-April day. Highs will struggle into the lower 40s.

A second system will arrive Friday. There is a better chance for some light snow accumulations early/midday Friday. General accumulations are expected by lunchtime Friday

Typically, April snowfalls don’t last long as temperatures are above freezing during the day. Below normal temperatures will be hanging tough through Saturday.

When are we expecting milder/near normal temperature again? The next best opportunity seems to be the middle/latter part of next week. Bring it on!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: