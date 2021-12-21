Light dusting of snow possible with cold sticking around Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Astronomical winter arrived at just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. That means we start seeing a few more seconds of daylight for each day between now and Jan. 1 … but we won’t see anything noticeable until early February.

(For what it’s worth, meteorologists consider Dec. 1 to be the start of meteorological winter.)

Weak clipper systems will pass into early Wednesday. A few snow showers will develop with enough to sugar coat a few rooftops in the snowbelt, but only here and there.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop late afternoon Friday and continue Christmas Day. No white Christmas for us this year. The nearest will be in the Adirondacks of New York or the northern New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Find the latest 8-day forecast below: