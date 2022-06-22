CLEVELAND (WJW) – It won’t be as warm overnight as temperatures are dropping into the lower 60s with clear skies.

Expect below normal rainfall over the next seven to 10 days.

There’s a nice drop in humidity Thursday and Friday before some heat returns this weekend. Long-range outlook shows temperatures warming briefly this weekend then cooling early next week.

Another cooler period to finish the month of June with comfortable temperatures heading into 4th of July weekend. The big question is: how strong is the cooler air and how long does it last? Details are coming.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: