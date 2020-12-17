Leftover snow showers linger; temperatures in the low 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There will be only a few wrap-around snow showers leftover on Thursday.

Light accumulation under 1/2″ by late afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Carroll, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas is set to expire at 7 a.m.

Here are some of the snow amounts reported from NWS Cleveland cooperative observers.

Wednesday Snowfall Courtesy NWS Cleveland

Meanwhile, there are no large-scale weather systems expected throughout the weekend.

A minor system late-Saturday evening into early-Sunday could provide a few light rain or snow showers as highs make it into the lower 40s.

