Leftover snow showers linger; temperatures in the low 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There will be only a few wrap-around snow showers leftover on Thursday.
Light accumulation under 1/2″ by late afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Carroll, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas is set to expire at 7 a.m.
Here are some of the snow amounts reported from NWS Cleveland cooperative observers.
Meanwhile, there are no large-scale weather systems expected throughout the weekend.
A minor system late-Saturday evening into early-Sunday could provide a few light rain or snow showers as highs make it into the lower 40s.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
