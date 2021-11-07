Lean into this glorious fall weather before cold temps hit Northeast Ohio soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our string of gorgeous days sporting bright sunshine and mild temperatures will continue for the next few days.

For the week ahead, Mother Nature will showcase above-average temperatures. Get ready for a plethora of 60 degree days. However, there is a slight chance of spotty rain showers Tuesday night. The risk is from 6 p.m. to about 2 a.m.

Late in the week is hinting at a significant cool down, which would (potentially) translate into a chance of a wintry mix for all Northeast Ohioans. Temps in the 40s return to the area by the end of the week into the weekend. A “noticeable pattern shift” (this may be an understatement) will be extant in the second half of November.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: