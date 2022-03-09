Late-week winter storm – When it’s coming and what to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy skies Wednesday evening and quiet with temperatures in the 30s.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies continue with chilly temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll stay pretty quiet for Thursday and seasonably cool.

Most of Friday daytime will be dry and mostly cloudy, but precipitation moves in by evening.

All eyes are on our late week winter storm. We continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer to the event. High chances of snowfall late Friday into Saturday as temperatures drop into the 20s Saturday.

Heavy, wet snow is expected Friday night. Roads will be slick and you might want to locate your shovel again. It will accumulate. Right now, it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: