Last weekend of winter will be sunny with temps in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Happy weekend! This is the last full weekend of winter! Spring officially arrives next Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the weather front: A weak cold front drops into the area. This will give us a reinforcing shot of cold, Canadian air.

Temps will drop into the ’40s this weekend. Coats will be making a comeback. Some areas won’t make it out of the ’30s with the wind off the lake.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 am this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward” one hour.

Our next chance of rain will be late Monday evening and possibly a mix Monday night.

Then, the 50s briefly return. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

