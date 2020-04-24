Lakeshore flood warning issued overnight for some counties; Friday brings sunshine, temps in 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend is almost here! But be careful; there are showers that creep in Saturday night and linger for Sunday. So if you want to be outside, Saturday is the better of the weekend days.

Rain showers will remain intermittent north while staying steadier to our south tonight. Most areas will receive less than a quarter of an inch and should taper off by midnight.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie County until 4 a.m. Friday. E/NE winds are pushing the water against our shoreline. The water level is expected to peak this evening. Flooding and some erosion will occur.

Another ‘stubborn’ system will be affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers. Right now, it looks like the rain will arrive Saturday PM and continue through early Sunday afternoon. Winds will ramp up Sunday. Pick day of the weekend is definitely Saturday! The earlier part of the day will be great for outdoor activities and maybe even some yard work.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

