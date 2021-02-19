Lake effect will bring more snow; overnight temps in the single digits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect will kick in Friday.

Yes, you can generate lake effect snow even with significant ice coverage. There are always cracks in the ice where evaporation can take place. Here is a glimpse…

Prepare for cold nights Friday and Saturday night with single-digit temps returning along with wind chills of 10 below to 5 above.

Our next system arrives late Sunday night into Monday from the northwest.

Good news, there’s a break from our lingering cold spell as temperatures are expected to head above freezing and near-normal next week!

Here's the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

