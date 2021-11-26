Lake effect today; clipper system kicks in later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We are starting off with wind chills in the teens Fridays.

We’ll see lake effect that will drop 1 to 2 inches of snow with Northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph.

That could create snow squalls, so visibility could be challenging if you are driving.

Lake effect snow will taper to flurries overnight.

It will be sunny and dry Saturday with temperatures in the 20s.

Saturday night, a wintry mix will move in, followed by a clipper Sunday that will bring 1 to 2 inches for everyone.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

