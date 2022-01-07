Lake Effect Snow Warning active until Saturday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The local lake effect snow is ongoing.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 7 a.m. Saturday. It continues a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashtabula County until 1 a.m. Saturday.

There will be breaks of sun Saturday with rain developing Saturday night into Sunday

It’s warming up this weekend with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Expect rain Sunday with lake effect returning Monday as temperatures drop next week.