CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dreary and soggy weather continues Thursday evening with pockets of lower visibility and heavier rain.

Showers will continue tonight as temperatures hang out in the 40s. Colder air will move in Thursday night, around 9 p.m., allowing for rain to start to change over into a wintry mix, then snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of our area from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday:

A wintry mix will change over into snow late Thursday and into early Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible across the region Thursday night before lake effect snow kicks in Friday.

Today’s Foxcast:

Here are two snowfall forecast maps showing general snowfall from Thursday night through early Friday morning. Here’s what you can expect through noon Friday:

Lake effect snow kicks with additional snow on the way. Here’s the total snowfall forecast through 1 a.m. Saturday:

See total snowfall counting general snow early Friday AND lake effect Friday afternoon/evening above.



Remember, with temps between 28 degrees and 32 degrees, initial melting and compacting will occur, reducing actual snow depth.

Two rain systems next week.

Temps will rebound briefly early next week:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: