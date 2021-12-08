Lake effect snow showers, but warm days are ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was above freezing, yet still below normal Wednesday. However, a warm-up is coming soon.

In the meantime, a few more lake effect snow showers are on the way this evening in the snowbelt. Accumulations will be light and primarily in the snowbelt through 3 a.m. Thursday.

Here comes the warm-up. Temperatures Thursday are expected to top near 40, mainly in the evening as a warm front moves through.

By Friday, expect 50s late into the night. By early Saturday, we’ll likely start off the day in the low 60s. Don’t get too excited because by the evening we’ll be back into the 30s.