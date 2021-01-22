Lake effect snow showers roll through Northeast Ohio; Whiteout conditions in Lake County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect snow showers have developed behind the cold front.

Multiple bands of lake effect snow (a few snow squalls) will be around tonight as colder air infiltrates the area. The snowbelt will get an additional 1-2″ by this evening.

Meanwhile, drivers traveling along I-90 in Lake County this afternoon are reminded to take caution amid whiteout conditions. ODOT says the speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in that area.

Take caution if traveling along I-90 in Lake County this afternoon. Snow showers will gradually weaken in intensity this evening. #OHwx https://t.co/tLu8R4oHBF — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 22, 2021

Snow showers will gradually weaken in intensity this evening.

Lake effect snow will be shut down early Saturday morning followed by brighter skies by midday.

A ‘Panhandle’ system early next week is still leaving question marks in terms of the exact track and the type of precipitation that could impact NE Ohio.

Bullseye in the snowbelt (3-5") in spots from this afternoon through late Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/JK1AldAWSC — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 22, 2021

Here’s the current thinking…

Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting during the PM hours.

Monday Night: Accumulating snow.

Tuesday: Snow showers. Additional accumulations.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: