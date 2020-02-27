Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

More on the weather alerts here

Lake effect snow is occurring across the area BOTH west and east. Lake Erie and Michigan will contribute through Saturday early morning. Widespread disorganized lake effect snow continues this afternoon. As we head into tonight more distinctive snow bands will set up. Blowing and drifting snow will produce low visibility in snow squalls.

Here is the additional snowfall forecast through Friday morning:

This is how much snow you could have in your backyard by Saturday morning:

It’s cold! Temperatures in the mid 20’s with wind chills around 10. Winds are whipping out of the west at 20-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times near the lake. Single digit wind chills expected tonight. This cold spell only lasts for a couple of days… March 1st arrives sunny and seasonable on Sunday. We flip the switch from winter conditions to spring-like. A pattern typical for Northeast Ohio this time of year.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: