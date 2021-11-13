Lake effect snow, clipper expected to cover Northeast Ohio in white

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Much cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend along with the potential for a snow-rain mix. Highs will be hanging in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing.

For Saturday, rain/wet lake effect snow will be mainly in the eastern areas with some brief, slushy accumulations. The southern 2/3 of the area should remain mostly dry with breaks of sunshine.

A stronger clipper system will head east Sunday into Monday. With it, brings a higher chance for general light snowfall Sunday into Monday.

General snowfall is forecast through Sunday late afternoon. More light accumulations will be added Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Remember, there will be melting occurring as road temperatures stay in the 40s.

Next week, expect roller coaster temps ranging from 60° to 28°.

Here is your FOX 8 Day forecast: