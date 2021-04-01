Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga and Summit counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga and Summit counties. The National Weather Service said there will be additional snow accumulations of 1 to locally 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

We’re not done yet! It gets colder, a cruel weather joke on April Fools’ Day!

Lake enhanced snow this morning resulted in a dusting to 1″ for most. Some areas have received more. Here are the latest snow reports as of 9AM.

Remember it’s late in the season so the snow will be melting quickly!

We’ve transitioned to classic lake effect snow bands, which will continue on and off through the afternoon. An additional 1-2″ possible where bands persist through this evening. Temps will hover around freezing most of the day. That’s about 20 degrees below average! Wind chills of 15-20 degrees. Back to winter coats!

