Lake effect snow and blustery conditions overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ashtabula County until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected. Wings gusting as high as 40 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for Lake County until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 5 mph.

Lake effect snow showers and blustery conditions will persist overnight. While most of us will receive nothing more than a few snowflakes, the primary snow belt could see ~3-5″, and the secondary snow belt could see ~T-1″. Winter weather advisory continues until 7 am for Ashtabula. Visibilities could drop under a quarter mild.

A few snow showers will return with a clipper-like system Wednesday morning. This could drop a quick coating to 1″ by noontime. Then, a warm-up will ensue.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: