Lake effect showers Good Friday morning; cold day ahead but Easter weekend improves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Good Friday will include a variably cloudy sky with a few snow showers/snow pellets. Winds will continue to gust above 30 mph. Some light early morning accumulations. It all melts off fast.

Easter weekend expect highs in the lower 50s Saturday with showers likely on Easter as high will reach upper 50s, especially in the latter half of the day.

Temperatures will hang out in below normal territory much of next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

