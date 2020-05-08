Lake effect Friday evening, plus freeze warning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The best chance for rain Friday will be across the southern 1/2 of northern Ohio by late morning. Lake effect will kick in late Friday evening through early Saturday. Slushy accumulations are possible overnight.

A taste of winter is knocking and just hours away! It’s going to be so cold Friday night/early Saturday that a FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from 11pm Friday – 11am Saturday.

More on weather alerts here

FREEZE WARNING – Active Friday night until Saturday morning

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s Saturday. Temperatures will be about 20° BELOW average Friday and Saturday!

After a cool, raw Monday rain, conditions are expected to improve and an incremental rise in temperature is expected through the upcoming week. There’s even a 70° high temp in the 8 Day!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: