CLEVELAND (WJW) – Staying dry but warm tonight for Friday night football. Sunset is now before 8 p.m., but it should be a beautiful one!

If you’re heading out to watch your team play this evening, dress for warm/muggy conditions and leave the rain gear behind.

Staying dry and quiet tomorrow with a few high clouds filtering into the region during the day. Much warmer as we climb into the upper 80s and winds shift from the south.

There’s a super-small chance for a shower or storm Saturday, mainly south, during the late afternoon and evening.

Higher coverage of rain on Sunday. We’ve upped it to 60% mainly late morning and into the afternoon. Chance for a lingering shower early in the day Monday but drier conditions moving in on Monday afternoon, Labor Day.

Notice how spotty the rainfall is on Saturday compared to Sunday. If you’re south of Rt. 30, you have the best chance of getting up to an inch+ of rainfall by the time the weekend is over.

Our northern and northwestern communities should stay dry on Labor Day. Our southeastern areas have a chance of showers and storms.

