Labor Day Weekend forecast: Sunshine and 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Open your windows and let the fresh air flow!

Drier, more comfortable air has moved in behind the front overnight.

We’re waking up in low 60’s Friday with some locations in the upper 50’s.

Patchy clouds around will give way to plenty of sunshine today.

Temperatures will top in the low 70’s, that’s more like a late September feel!

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful! Saturday and Sunday look fabulous with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F. Slim rain chances.

A weak disturbance situated to the north of us could bring spotty showers over the lake Saturday afternoon.

There is an outside chance a stray shower could drift into our lakeshore communities Saturday evening.

A brief shower or storm may slip into our NW counties late Sunday/Sunday night. Labor Day is now looking sunny and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.