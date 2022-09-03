CLEVELAND (WJW) – Labor Day Weekend is here! Today is your dry day, but very warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80’s. Tomorrow you’ll need to bring along an umbrella to any outdoor event. Showers and storms linger into Labor Day, drying out from northwest to southeast through the late afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70’s.

After a refreshing week, higher amounts of humidity will continue to move in and stick around through the weekend. That muggy feeling will stick with us in the upcoming week.

There’s a super-small chance for a shower or storm Saturday, mainly south, during the late afternoon and evening.

Higher coverage of rain on Sunday. We’ve upped it to 60% mainly late morning and into the afternoon. Chance for a lingering shower early in the day Monday but drier conditions moving in on Monday afternoon, Labor Day.

Notice how spotty the rainfall is on Saturday compared to Sunday. If you’re south of Rt. 30 you have the best chance of getting up to an inch+ of rainfall by the time the weekend is over.

Our northern and northwestern communities should stay dry on Labor Day. Our southeastern areas have a chance of showers and storms.

Beyond Labor Day, a dry and warm stretch.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

September 1st is the start of meteorological fall.