CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A lot of folks will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s Friday.

We’re going to see another beautiful day. We’ll see lots of sunshine and beautiful weather for Friday Night Touchdown games.

We’re tracking a cold front Saturday night that will bring a couple of showers overnight through Sunday morning/midday.

There is the chance for spotty showers on Labor Day and into next week.

