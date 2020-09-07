Heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms for Labor Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Labor Day will be warm, humid, and rainy.
Showers and thunderstorms will start this morning and we could see heavy rainfall at times.
Some storms could bring strong wind gusts and even a slight chance for hail.
The rain will taper after in the late evening.
Here’s the 8-day forecast:
