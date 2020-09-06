Labor Day weekend weather continues to shine, but rain is on the way Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday, we’ll start the day off with plenty of sunshine, then clouds increase later in the day. Highs will top around 80, and there’s no chance for rain. Enjoy.

Labor Day: Warmer and humid as highs reach the low 80s. There is a chance of showers mainly in our northwestern communities form 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., then a chance of pop-up showers and storms hits mainly after 3 p.m. Check our weather app frequently for updates. Coverage will be at around 40%, however, severe storms are unlikely at this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic

Also, a new drought monitor has been released, and it’s an improvement. That’s not a surprise with all that rain last week though. Moderate drought conditions remain in Southern Wayne, Ashland and Richland County, as well as Sandusky County. Here’s the latest:

