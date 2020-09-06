Labor Day forecast: Warmer and humid as highs reach low 80s, rain possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers have formed in our northwestern communities and near the lake as a warm front lifts through. They should taper off by sunset.

Humidity increases overnight and temperatures will not be as cool as the past two night. Lows in the low 60s. That same front will stall over our area which will allow a rain/thunder chance throughout Labor Day.

Labor Day: Warmer and humid as highs reach the low 80’s. There is a higher chance of showers between 5-8AM. Rain/storms will become scattered from midday through the afternoon. Check our weather app frequently. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with strong wind gusts and hail the threats. Stay tuned.

AM rain/storm coverage around 60%. (Mainly near the lake and NW communities)

Midday/PM coverage around 40-50% (Scattered)

Evening coverage around 20-30% (Isolated)

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

More uncertainty than unusual from Thursday-Sunday. Slow moving front will delay cooler air and showers. More on this later this week.

