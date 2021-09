CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few local showers along the shoreline this morning before 9 a.m. as a weak disturbance passes over the lake.

Minimal coverage.

Labor Day is looking good! Mainly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

It gets warmer as we head back to work/school.

Low 80s on Tuesday.

The next best chance of rain is Tuesday night.

Behind that system a string of pleasant weather as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: