Kicking off the week with 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Are you ready to warm up!

It starts Monday with upper 50s.

Temperatures are expected to climb up to the low 60’s by midweek.

Click here to download the FOX 8 app

Last time we reached that mark was on November 20th.

On and off showers starting overnight Wednesday will continue through Friday morning.

Click here for live radar

Temperatures drop back to reality by next weekend. We’ll be “springing forward” one hour early Sunday morning. At 2 am, we’ll be setting our clocks forward by one hour.

Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Click here for more from the FOX 8 Weather Team