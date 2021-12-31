Kicking off 2022 – Here’s how the weather will look

CLEVELAND (WJW) – By midnight, if you’re bringing in the New Year, temperatures will be around 50. It will be cloudy with a few isolated showers around, but mostly it will be dry.

After we bring in the New Year, widespread rain will move in Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times as an area of low pressure move across the Ohio valley.

Once the low moves north and east, it’ll drag colder air around and the rain will switch over to snow showers on Sunday with some light accumulation, which will make for some isolated slick roadways on Sunday.

It will be breezy and much colder on Sunday.