Just cold: Highs in the 20s, wind chills in the teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some people will wake up to single-digit temperatures Wednesday.

Things will warm into the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

A round of snow sneaks by to our south during the evening. Those mainly south of Rt. 30 could get a coating to an inch.

Accumulating snow possible over the weekend. This one could produce several inches.

Then it’s all about the arctic air. The bitter blast arrives next week!

The coldest air will be arriving on Valentine’s Day. Sub-zero lows possible Valentine’s Day night.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

