CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will continue to hang out in the 30s and 20s tonight as a breeze from the south continues to push in some “warmer” air.

Still cold early tomorrow morning with the chance for a few areas of low clouds and fog.

A quick warm up by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few breaks of sunshine here and there. Breezy through the day.

Better and better every day this week as we kick off a warming trend:

Staying dry through the middle of the week. Our next system moves in early Friday bringing a few showers. Better chance for heavy rain Saturday. We will also see a surplus of water with the chance for a decent amount of snow to melt.

After this past winter storm we’ve recorded 4 hours of wind chill temps at -30 or colder in Cleveland. Last time we experienced those dangerous wind chills was in the winter of 2013-14 where we recorded 36 hours. The most occurred in the winter of 1981-82 with 82 HOURS YIKES!

Temperatures gradually warming through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.