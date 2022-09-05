Through the afternoon and evening, look for cloudy skies with scattered light rain showers and drizzle.

There could be some areas of fog that could lower visibility. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and breezy at times, thus making it feel cooler and fall-like.

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for the counties shaded green until 11pm. Be careful around creeks, rivers, ponds and lakes as well as low-lying areas.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday. Temperatures through Tuesday will be in the mid 70’s and stay muggy. A few isolated showers could persist into Wednesday, before we dry out and warm up late-week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: