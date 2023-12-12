CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clear skies stick around this evening with cool temps. While the temperatures may not be that bad, the breezy to gusty winds will make it feel chillier.

Temperatures will be in the 40s early evening and 30s mid to late evening. The winds chills, however, will be about 8-10 degrees colder.

Overnight, some clouds will move in and we’ll call it partly cloudy. It will still be cold and breezy in the morning with wind chills in the upper teens to around 20 degrees in the morning but dry.

There’s a weak front Wednesday and a somewhat stronger front Sunday. Otherwise this week looks very quiet. This is all part of the mid December outlook (issued on Scott’s Twitter page before Thanksgiving).

Temps this week stay near/slightly above normal through this weekend.

Active panhandle storm tracks the last 10 days of December. But it’s still too early to tell if these will produce snow for Ohio. Temps look to stay near normal.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

