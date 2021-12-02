It’s almost the weekend — Here’s what to expect in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – November will go into the record books as slightly colder than normal (-2.3°F) with a near-normal start to the snowfall for the season thus far, and above normal for Akron-Canton and Youngstown.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a wintry mix.

Things clear out beautifully for Saturday with a high of 42 degrees. Temperatures will warm up to a high of 52 degrees on Sunday but rain will be developing in the afternoon.

There’s more chances of snow early next week with the next cold shot of air.