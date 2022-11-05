CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the day on Saturday with winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Another warm one today with increasing clouds during the day. A warm breeze will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s. Don’t forget that we “fall back” Sunday morning.

Our next system moves in this weekend bringing rain late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday morning. So a lot of “dry time” to enjoy this weekend.

Rain generally less than a quarter of an inch for most. We need it. Higher amounts closer to the Ohio/PA line.

Abnormally dry conditions continue to spread across the area.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: