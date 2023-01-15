CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a frosty, frigid start to Sunday, with temperatures in the teens.

A beautiful, sunny January day with average temperatures is on tap. Grab your sunglasses and winter gear and enjoy!

Temperatures will be gradually warming as we head through the long weekend. Clouds increase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with showers after sundown.

Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several-week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising.

The take-home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER the last 10 days of the month.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: