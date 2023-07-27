CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect partly to mostly clear skies Thursday evening with warm and muggy temperatures in the 80s early on, and later falling into the 70s after the sun sets. We should be dry, so the umbrella is not needed.

Some areas picked up more than 3 inches of rain on Wednesday evening. Here are rain totals for the month of July so far:

There will be mostly clear skies overnight into Friday and it’ll be warm and humid with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Heat indices over the next couple of days are expected to be above 100 degrees. Because of this, a heat advisory will be issued for Friday. Stay cool and hydrated!

It’ll be partly to mostly sunny with passing showers and storms in the afternoon hours on Friday.

Some of those storms could contain some gusty winds and heavy downpours leading to some flooding. Large hail can’t be ruled out. But it won’t be a washout of a day.

There will be another chance of overnight storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Stay tuned for more info on timing and threats.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: