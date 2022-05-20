CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s going to be hot and humid Friday, and it could be a record-setter.

It’s also going to be windy. Southwest winds will gust into the 30 mph range at times.

Especially in the southern areas, there are morning chances for showers and storms before 10 a.m.

Temps soar to record territory. Highs topping off around 90!

Winds increase out of the southwest at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. A brief shower around midday Saturday then sunshine in the afternoon. Widespread storms develop after 5 pm and continue through the evening.

Scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Showers taper in the afternoon with humidity dropping.

Cooler temperatures return next week.

