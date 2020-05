MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the coast of Florida on Saturday, making it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina's Outer Banks in its 5 a.m. Sunday advisory. At that time, the storm's center was located about 380 miles (610 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Arthur had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph (14 kph), slowing slightly from 13 mph (20 kph).