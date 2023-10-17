(WJW) – Today, morning, clouds with a few passing light showers or drizzle. It’ll be breezy and cool.

In the afternoon, we dry out, and by late afternoon and into the early evening, we’ll start to see some blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures will warm in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, we will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and quickly climb into the lower, even, mid-60s. Wednesday will be the “pick day” of the week. If you’re looking to do some yard work; this is the day!

Thursday, rain returns. There will even be a potential for some thunder late Thursday afternoon/evening.

Frequent chances of rain all the way through the weekend.

Rainfall forecast from Thursday to Sunday:

Finally, on Monday, the pattern begins to dry out.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook shows cooler-than-normal conditions this weekend and into next week. Gradual warming late next week into the final week of October.

