CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ll see winter and spring Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for our eastern counties through 9 AM.

Temperatures are around freezing, so a wintry mix of rain, ice and sleet is expected before dawn.

Watch out for slick spots! The showers move out around 9 AM with a few spotty showers as it exits.

Spring makes a comeback. Winds pick up, gusting to 30 MPH and we clear out some of the clouds. Warming up to around 70! Enjoy the afternoon!

A cold front heads our way tonight. Showers and thunder are possible late Wednesday night. Winds increase with gusts over 45MPH. A wind advisory might be needed for our area.

Temperatures tumble Thursday. Starting around 60 in the morning and dropping to 50 through the afternoon.

Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures and a few snow showers Friday morning. Near normal temperatures and quiet weather are expected this weekend.

