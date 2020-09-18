Ice cold! Frost advisory for some areas in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — A frost advisory has been issued for some areas in Northeast Ohio overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is for Ashtabula Inland, Trumbull and Mahoning counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures as cold as 33 degrees will result in some frost forming, the NWS said.

The National Weather Service said frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, so take steps now to protect those plants.

