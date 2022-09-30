CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold tonight but still cool as we fall into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

High clouds will continue to build in through the night thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Staying dry tonight.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow as the remnants of Ian move into our region. Most of us will remain dry with showers staying off to our south and east through the day. Dreary, breezy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Gusts could reach 20-30 mph at times.

After Ian made landfall in SWFL, it made another landfall in Georgetown, S.C., between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, this afternoon. Ian is now post-tropical and will continue to bring rainfall and gusty conditions along the East Coast tonight.

Models becoming more uniform that we will see some light showers push in Saturday from the leftovers of Ian. They will move in from the southeast, will not be widespread and should not make their way to our western counties. A little gusty Saturday afternoon, especially along the lakeshore.

Temperatures remain cooler than average the first week of October with highs generally in the mid 60’s. At least we can enjoy a nice dry stretch with a mix of sun and clouds.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.