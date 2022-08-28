CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are falling back from the upper 80s into the 70s tonight. A touch more humidity will creep into the region. Staying quiet and dry tonight as a few clouds build into the area.

Hot and humid tomorrow as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s! Temperatures top 90 with heat indices expected to reach the mid 90’s. Stay cool! So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 13 days this year. The last 90 was on August 3. Normal for the whole year is 13 (the last 20 years).

Unsettled weather returns late in the day on Monday. Pop-up showers and storms will develop during the late the afternoon, followed by a swath of heavy rain, thunder and gusty wind event in the evening. Another wave of showers expected to linger into Tuesday morning with the cold front.

Right now, parts of the state are just under a marginal risk for gusty thunderstorms Monday night. Chance for small hail is possible, especially for counties to our west.

Once the rain moves out Tuesday, drier and more comfortable air will move in for the rest of the week and first days of Meteorological Fall.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.