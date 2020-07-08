Humidity rises making it feel even hotter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – HOT, HOT, HOT! Today will be day #3 in our 90°+ stretch. We’re officially in a heat wave! Humidity has increased a bit too which will bump us into the “oppressive zone” this afternoon. It will feel more like 94-97°! Here’s your forecast at 3PM.

We’re under an Air Quality Alert for another day which means it could be hard to breathe outside for sensitive groups.

There is the chance of a pop-up showers or storm during the heat of day (1-5PM). It’s only a 20-30% chance so most backyards will miss out.

Relief on the way this weekend with widespread rain returning Friday late in the day through Saturday. This will knock temps down to the norm with highs in the low 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

