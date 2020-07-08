1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Humidity rises making it feel even hotter

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – HOT, HOT, HOT! Today will be day #3 in our 90°+ stretch. We’re officially in a heat wave! Humidity has increased a bit too which will bump us into the “oppressive zone” this afternoon. It will feel more like 94-97°! Here’s your forecast at 3PM.

We’re under an Air Quality Alert for another day which means it could be hard to breathe outside for sensitive groups.

There is the chance of a pop-up showers or storm during the heat of day (1-5PM). It’s only a 20-30% chance so most backyards will miss out. 

Relief on the way this weekend with widespread rain returning Friday late in the day through Saturday. This will knock temps down to the norm with highs in the low 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News