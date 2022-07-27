CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some breaks of the sun with more clouds today as humidity rises ahead of a warm front. Temps will be in the lower 80s today and tomorrow.

Rain coverage will be between 40 and 60% of the on and off variety. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late PM/evening Wednesday. Next chance of rain is late Thursday. About 40% coverage mainly PM/evening.

Today’s Future Radar

Future Radar for Wednesday and Thursday

With the added moisture, the air will be more humid on both days. Once the cold front passes Thursday night, dewpoints drop again and the air becomes very comfortable heading into the weekend.

Nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week then more consistent heat/humidity returns.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: