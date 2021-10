CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the 60s to start the week.

The humidity is high, and it is going to stay that way for most of the week.

On and off showers will stick around throughout the day.

There might be an occasional rumble of thunder.

Temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Monday will actually be the coolest day of the week.

Temperatures are going to be above average for the first full week of October.

